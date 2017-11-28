A Week In Atlanta, GA, On An $11,000 Salary

7 p.m. — Tonight is my sorority's initiation ceremony. Even though I went alum in May, I go to celebrate my great-grand little's initiation. After the ceremony is over, we decide to celebrate with a “family dinner.” I hate that I'm going to spend money after going grocery shopping, but we've had this planned for weeks. The Cuban restaurant we wanted to go to is closed so we go to Chili's. The food is bad and the service is even worse; never again. $18.22