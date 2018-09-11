10 a.m. — I drink my third green tea. I'm trying to drink less coffee, so today I'm trying tea instead, but this is not cutting it. To all those people who say green tea gives them as much energy as coffee — I'm calling shenanigans. I finish it quickly and get ready for a meeting with my boss about a series of projects that we have coming up. He asks if I have the bandwidth to help manage the first two, and I think I do. I'll be stretched a little, but I've been looking for an opportunity to demonstrate that I can handle more challenging work, and I think this is it.