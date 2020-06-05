Story from Money Diaries

A Note To Our Money Diaries Readers

To The Money Diaries Community,
In response to the nationwide protests and the urgent and necessary conversations about race and responsibility stemming from it, we have decided to pause Money Diaries for the time being. Our submissions page and inbox will remain open for any readers who would like to submit or share stories about their current finances. We have compiled a list of resources and places to donate below and encourage you to shift your budgets to include donating to Black Lives Matter and related campaigns. Thank you to every single one of you for reading and commenting — we appreciate you all.
In solidarity,
The Money Diaries Editors
Resources and Places To Donate:
How To Create A Budget For Anti-Racism Activism
Find And Support Black-Owned Businesses With These Apps & Websites
Breonna Taylor Should Be Turning 27 Today. Here’s How To Demand Justice For Her Death
Mental Health Resources Available For People Of Color
How You Can Support Black People Today, Tomorrow & Forever
R29’s Unbothered
National Bail Fund Network
Black Lives Matter
The Loveland Foundation Therapy Fund
