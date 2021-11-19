You’ll Want To Steal Molly Sims’ Genius Tip For Holiday Gifting

If we were a gift-giving expert, our holiday shopping would probably already be done. But who has the time to make sourcing presents for friends and family a continuous, year-round activity? We're much more on the same page with model and actress Molly Sims, who has teamed up with Mark & Graham on an exclusive gift guide, and her comparatively laidback (and brilliant) approach: Make every recipient feel extra special by emblazoning their initials on, say, a bamboo-handle suede tote or a silver ice bucket.
"I’ve always loved a good monogram," Sims says. "It’s truly my favorite way to put a personal touch on a gift. What I love about Mark & Graham is that everything is designed to be personalized, so it’s really great when you need to find the perfect gift for someone (or yourself)."
Goodness knows we needed this advice — and the brand's wrapping and shipping services — so ahead, see eight standout items to which we're applying this valuable festive-season knowledge.