Bet You Didn't Know Moisturizer Could Do THIS

This time of year, we find ourselves stocking up on moisturizers in every shape and form — butters, oils, lotions, you name it. When it comes to these hydrators, you probably use them for just one thing: moisturizing (obviously). Sure, we all dutifully rub them on when we're looking to eradicate dry skin, but it turns out that the slick stuff can do a lot more than that.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few tips on how to use moisturizer to hack your beauty game — whether that's by cutting your post-shower routine in half or by cocktailing products to create the perfect one for you. Have we piqued your interest? Check out our tips in the following slides.
