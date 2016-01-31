Grab This Skin-Saving Moisturizer Before It Sells Out

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
Raise your hand if you've tried just about every oil, night cream, and moisture mask at your disposal in an attempt to soothe your dry, wind-chapped skin. Everyone? Cool. Us, too. And not to be the bearer of bad news, but we still have a couple months of winter left to suffer through — which means finding an A+ moisturizer is a must. Turns out the rest of the country is on the hunt for hydration, too, because Dr. Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream is currently selling out at Birchbox.
This particular cream is a serious powerhouse. It's pumped full of ceramides (a.k.a. protective lipid molecules) which lock in moisture by creating a barrier-like layer on skin. The texture is thick, but it absorbs in a matter of seconds and doesn't make skin feel greasy.
According to Birchbox, this product has been among the retailer's top five, best-selling moisturizers for the past three years — a testament to its efficacy, if you ask us. Check out the slides ahead to get your hands on a tube before they sell out. But don't worry if you're too late; we've cherry-picked a few other beloved hydration-boosters that will surely do the trick.
