13 Moisturizing Body Washes For Silky Skin, Straight From The Shower

Ahh, shower time. You crank the temperature to the notch just below burning hot, set your playlist to your favorite Lucky Daye track, and look at yourself in the mirror until the water warms up. But your shower oasis would be incomplete without a moisturizing body wash that keeps your dry skin from feeling like it's about to crack the minute it touches the air.
You're in full control of the next 15 minutes— or more, if you're really getting into a shower karaoke groove — under the water, and when you emerge, your skin should be clean without sacrificing every drop of hydration. If your body washes have been auditioning for the #1 position on your shelf, you might give them a run for their money by introducing your skin to some of these options.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.