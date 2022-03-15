These Period Panties Are So Good, I’m Never Going Back To Pads & Tampons

Period pants can feel a little odd at first if you’re used to using tampons, pads or a menstrual cup. Really, they’re super comfy – just like wearing normal undies. You might feel your flow but there’s no need to worry about leakages. From workouts to work days and sleeping, even on my heaviest days, I’ve never found them to fail. I now have a full week’s worth of Modibodi period pants so I’m covered for my entire cycle. Usually, I have a moderate flow and so don’t see or feel any blood on my pants, even after a full night’s wear. Sometimes you’ll find the odd clotted blob that can’t be absorbed but these are easily wiped away with a tissue.