These Period Panties Are So Good, I’m Never Going Back To Pads & Tampons

Wash your new Modibodi period pants before wearing them for the first time. This activates the technology in the gusset (aka the crotch area of the undies) for maximum absorbency. After a full wear, start with a cold water rinse – not soak – in your sink or tub until the water runs clear, then throw them into your washing machine on a cold delicates wash sans fabric softener (this breaks down the pants’ absorbency powers). Wash in a delicates laundry bag like Modibodi’s own to protect your pants and the rest of your washing. While some customers have found that their Modibodi undies, ahem, smell, I’ve found that this is an issue of not fully drying. Be sure to hang yours until fully dry before reusing, and you'll be in the clear.