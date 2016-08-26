It's no secret that the '90s are continuing to trend hard right now. And while we love that we can simultaneously rock a slip dress and a tattoo choker without strangers asking us if we're going to a themed party, we'll admit that many of the trends from our favorite decade aren't exactly tried and true.
But after perusing the new nostalgic '90s collection at Macy's, we're convinced that one popular silhouette that likely dominated our childhood closets (and began peeking into our wardrobe sometime last year) is still one of the most versatile silhouettes worth investing in this fall: the mock neck. It's the middle child of fashion — not quite a crewneck and not a full-grown turtleneck — but it's the perfect transitional piece. Think about it: You get a few extra inches of warmth for the fall, and you don't have to prematurely commit to the sometimes-stifling embrace of a turtleneck.
The best part is, this throwback layering piece is actually super practical and provides tons of styling options that feel much more café than cafeteria. Ahead, we're showing you the five freshest — and most grown-up — ways to do it.
