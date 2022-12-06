These Chic, 3D Handbags Are Mesmerizing — & Practical Enough For Everyday Use

If you haven't heard of Mlouye (pronounced me·loy), you're in for a treat because, cliché as it may sound, its handbags are visually unlike any others. A glance at its Sera tote bags, and you're drawn into their mesmerizing geometrical shapes. They're all about structure, with the brand's founder and creative director Meb Rue repurposing her industrial design background to create them.
At a fraction of the price of a luxury handbag, Mlouye embodies high quality like other designer goods but deliberately creates its functional designs to improve people's lives. Although the handbags are crafted from Italian leather and suede, they don't have that smooth-to-touch aesthetic luxury bags are known for. Instead, they have a striking, 3D exterior with a maze-like design that's offered in various colorblock shades. The sides are also inspired by an accordion, as they fold inward for a stylish yet functional flair, and the bag can be expanded for more room. There is also a suede drawstring top to safely secure your belongings, which adds another fashionable but thoughtful touch.
If you're not a fan of holding a bag all day, a detachable shoulder strap turns the handbag into a crossbody. There are so many options to choose from within Mlouye's creations, so we'll allow you to witness the chic bags for yourself. Ahead, browse Mlouye's three Sera totes that deserve a treasured spot in your handbag collection.
Are you a minimalist who only carries what you need? Great, because the mini tote is designed to hold only the essentials. Mind you, it's noted on the site that the largest phone it can carry is an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a cardholder or a mini wallet — and maybe AirPods? The Gummy colorway has a soft rainbow hue, and there are several other colorblock options to choose from.
It's the Sera tote you love, only taller. Unlike the standard Sera, the Sera Tall Tote Mini comes with more rounded handles and the matte gold hardware is up front instead of on the side. It even gives off a bit of a bucket bag appearance with its height, and its slightly larger stature allows it to fit an iPhone 13 Pro Max.
If you're in the market for a statement bag that exudes modern elegance without being flashy, this is the bag for you. Unlike the mini tote, the folded accordion top is more prominent. The biggest of all three Sera totes, it's the perfect daily bag and can hold any phone and all your essentials.
