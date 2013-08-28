Fall in Los Angeles is a unique thing. Despite temps sill high enough for us to wear the printed dresses and denim cutoffs of summers past, our minds are focused on one thing, and one thing only: fall fashion. No wonder we’re crazy crushing on Mlle Mademoiselle’s autumn/winter 2013 lookbook, a collection of all the trends we’re eager to embrace when the leaves begin to fall, but can breezily wear in sunny summer-like weather.
Elegant, glamorous but still effortless and supremely modern, Mlle Mademoiselle’s latest collection draws upon the designer’s global perspective for lust-worthy pieces you’ll want to incorporate into your wardrobes ASAP. The luxe lookbook features a stunning '60s-esque model (a mixture of Natalia Vodianova and Sasha Pivovarova, we might add) strolling about the iconic Sheats-Goldstein residence in L.A. in wonderful ensembles of leather, denim, lasercut patterns, and crocodile and leopard prints galore. Click on to view our favorite shots from the L.A.-based brand’s chic shoot and shop some goodies from the collection here.