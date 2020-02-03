The perks of having a husband include tax breaks, a permanent plus-one for all future occasions, and access to a closet full of button-downs... a major bonus for the resourceful dressers among us. But thanks to designer Misha Nonoo, you don’t need a marriage license — or a man, for that matter — for the days you’re in an oversized, borrowed-from-the boys kind of an outfit mood. Her aptly named “Husband Shirt” — yes, the one famously donned by an almost-engaged Meghan Markle back in 2017 — cuts out the middleman (sorry dudes!), offering a sophisticated menswear-inspired power piece with plenty of styling potential. Now, the designer is taking that versatility up a notch with a Husband Shirt made especially for the mom-to-be.
As an expectant mother herself, Nonoo’s foray into maternity wear isn’t surprising. Her namesake label has always been threaded with inspiration from her own life and wardrobe needs, so when embarking on what she calls her "pregnancy journey," the company naturally followed suit. “I think that the business is such a reflection of me that it's always been guided by my life,” she says. This thoughtful, personal, and reflective approach has been the secret to Nonoo's success so far, and her maternity collection is no different. As her bump began to grow, so did the challenge of maintaining her sense of style (professional, streamlined, chic) despite a perpetually changing body. Nonoo's collaboration with the pre and postpartum lifestyle brand Hatch was a way of addressing those concerns for herself and for other women going through the same thing.
“Misha turned to us as she was entering a new chapter of life, expecting her first child, and we were thrilled to play a part in celebrating the moment,” says Hatch founder and CEO Ariane Goldman of the limited-edition, two-piece collaboration that converts Nonoo's most sought-after staple into both a bump-friendly button-down and dress. Nonoo's design vision was matched by Hatch's sizing expertise, resulting in sleek wardrobe essentials made to facilitate the stylish lives of women at any stage of pregnancy. Tactile elements like adjustable cuffs allow for moms to roll up their sleeves and get to baby business while being able to easily wash their hands ("you really have to think about hygiene!" Nonoo says). Plus, there are strategically placed buttons and belts so that adjusting or removing each piece is seamless, whether it be for nursing or for a quick and comfortable outfit change.
Like everything Nonoo creates, sustainability and simplicity are the driving force behind the MN x Hatch collaboration. "I think the best thing to do when you’re a mom-to-be is that you have six to eight pieces that you really rely on and go back to time and time again," Nonoo says. She explains that by grounding her own closet in a capsule of well-made staples that can be worn before, throughout, and after pregnancy, she's been able to focus more on embracing other aspects of pregnancy that should be enjoyed, not overlooked.
"Your hair is growing and it’s thick and it’s luscious, your nails are growing so quickly, so I’ve really indulged in that side of things," Nonoo says. "Your skin is also glowing at this time, so you basically don’t have to wear any makeup. These are the other things about your appearance that you have to lean into."
By partnering with Hatch, Nonoo hopes that she's developed something universal enough for her fashion-conscious customers to continue their personal and professional endeavors while also navigating their way through the early stages of motherhood. Her designs are born from the admiration and respect Nonoo has for all mothers and the myriad of ways they juggle their ambition and responsibilities. Her maternity collection was designed as a kind of sartorial support for these women: "We’ve got your back," Nonoo says. "Quite literally."
