“Misha turned to us as she was entering a new chapter of life, expecting her first child, and we were thrilled to play a part in celebrating the moment,” says Hatch founder and CEO Ariane Goldman of the limited-edition, two-piece collaboration that converts Nonoo's most sought-after staple into both a bump-friendly button-down and dress. Nonoo's design vision was matched by Hatch's sizing expertise, resulting in sleek wardrobe essentials made to facilitate the stylish lives of women at any stage of pregnancy. Tactile elements like adjustable cuffs allow for moms to roll up their sleeves and get to baby business while being able to easily wash their hands ("you really have to think about hygiene!" Nonoo says). Plus, there are strategically placed buttons and belts so that adjusting or removing each piece is seamless, whether it be for nursing or for a quick and comfortable outfit change.