Is The Mirror Still Worth The Hype? An Investigation

When Mirror splashed onto the scene, it did so in a big way. The product was highly covetable and felt like something that had never been done before. Now that there are more competitors in the high-tech home fitness space, it made me wonder if Mirror was still worth the $1,495-and-up price tag. The way I see it, if you (like me) can see Mirror replacing most of your other gym and/or fitness class expenses, then it may easily be worth the cost. Like other premium fitness brands, access to the app's features are available via a monthly subscription – Mirror's is $39 a month for unlimited access to library and live classes, with optional one-on-one trainer sessions available at $40 each and work via the Mirror's built-in camera and microphone. In my months-long experience testing the Mirror, I was surprised at its practicality — in more ways than one. The space-saving element (especially when compared to investing in a bulkier piece of equipment, like a home bike) was not one that I anticipated as being a standout feature. Another element that I weighed heavily in my verdict is the, yes, totally unexpected value factor: Whereas I would pay anywhere from $20-$40 per class at boutique spin and aerial yoga studios in NYC, a flat monthly fee of $40 for unlimited classes is a steal for a quality in-home fitness experience. Obviously, there is a significant upfront investment in the Mirror itself, but even so, it's something I ended up getting a lot of use out of and can therefore justify it if fitness is a big part of your lifestyle.