Minnie Mouse Beauty Looks Are Happening — & They’re Just As Magical As You Imagine

Beauty and the Beast’s Belle isn’t the only Disney darling poised for a major comeback this spring. Thanks to the upcoming UNIQLO x Olympia Le-Tan Minnie Mouse collection, which debuts this spring, polka-dotted Minnie is also on the mind. And big names in beauty are ahead of the game. A few weeks back, LA celebrity haunt 901 Salon (fans include Emma Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, and Miley Cyrus) got in on the look by creating a half updo in which top layers of hair were fashioned into a voluminous bow. Check Instagram — it’s beyond cute.
Vlada Haggerty — the LA-based makeup artist best known for molten metal lip art and for inspiring some of the most inventive lipstick looks (just ask Kylie Jenner) — is taking our Minnie envy to the next level. In one of her latest posts to Instagram, the makeup artist gives classic matte crimson lips the Minnie Mouse treatment, thanks to a scattering of perfectly painted white dots. Paired with black winged liner — and little else — the look evokes pop art, while managing to make Americana look modern.
Is the style a little outside the box for office wear? Sure, but unlike the artist’s other textured lip art looks, which employ rhinestones, studs, and other elements that wouldn’t make it through a conversation, this look is wearable enough for an IRL spin. We’re thinking about trying it the next time we offer to be designated driver at a party. The look may not allow us to sip cocktails all night, but we can’t think of a more delightful way to express our inner child.
Prefer to opt for something a little more subtle? Luckily, Minnie nail art is popping upon Instagram — and it's far from juvenile...
