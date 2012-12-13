The kind souls over at Miller Harris are doing their bit for the chaps over the next three days, with a gents-only weekend for those who find the prospect of Christmas shopping a little, well, overwhelming.
The perfumer is offering private consultations to help uncertain male shoppers find perfecto gifts for all the women in their lives. All that's required are the answers to some simple questions about the recipient's loves and loathes, and the fragrance experts will put together a combination of oils, fragrances and lotions for a seriously impressive personalised present. So, starting dropping hints NOW.
Oh, and they'll also be throwing Laduree macaroons and Champagne into the bargain, because everyone knows that life's best decisions are made on a Champagne-fuelled sugar high.
And while we commend this excellent plan, we have a question: Since when is it only men who find Christmas shopping a trial? We'd like some help (and booze) as well, please.
