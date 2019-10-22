Which Miley Cyrus Should You Be For Halloween?

This has been a big year for Miley Cyrus. She released new music, reprised her role as Hannah Montana (kinda) in the most twisted way possible, and lived her best newly-single life. It’s no wonder you’d want to dress up as Miley for Halloween. But how to do it? That, my friends, is the very problem I’ve gathered you all here today to discuss.
Are you nostalgic for the Disney and “7 Things” days? Or are you looking to live in the here and now of “She Is Coming”? Miley’s evolved her personal aesthetic so many times, it’s hard not to be crippled by indecision.
Well, lucky for you, I’m always crippled by indecision, so I figured we’d just make this easier for all of us. You want to be Miley Cyrus for Halloween? Well, I want to be Miley Cyrus in real life, so I guess one of us is going to get what we want today. Read on for some costume inspo.