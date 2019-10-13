Be On A Roll This Halloween With A Black Mirror Ashley O Costume

If you prefer unsettling, "makes you think" scary over more overt gory, jump-scare horror, take a page out of the Black Mirror book this Halloween.
Ashley O (Miley Cyrus) is a burned-out pop star who was held against her will for the sake of franchising opportunities in season 5, episode 3 of Black Mirror, "Rachel, Jack & Ashley Too." Seriously, what's scarier than a hidden hostage situation? It's about the price of fame and what it means to be a celebrity in this day in age. The bonus is that if you dress up as Ashley O, you will quickly find out which of your friends are fans of Black Mirror.
It's also a very easy costume to put together. Her iconic pink hairstyle is really what sets her apart. Otherwise, her outfits are largely silver and all-white ensembles with a minimalist or futuristic bent to them. You can make it as simple or elaborate as you want and still capture the essence of Ashley O. Just don't put that essence into a sentient robot, and you're all good.
