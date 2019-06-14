Yes, That Is Ashley O On Your Spotify & iTunes

Miley Cyrus just released new music with her EP She Is Coming, and now her alter-ego Ashley O is right behind her. Cyrus debuted her new pop star character in season 5 Black Mirror episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too," and now, fans of Ashley O's song "On A Roll" can get the track on music streaming platforms everywhere.
In "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too," Cyrus plays the singer Ashley O, who feels trapped to perform music she doesn't care about by her overbearing manager/aunt Catherine (Susan Pourfar). Her hit song "On A Roll" is pure pop, and features a music video full of scantily-clad backup dancers and bathtubs of pink liquid. (Anyone else getting "We Can't Stop" vibes?)
Ashley has a ton of obsessed fans — which is why Catherine has no interest in Ashley changing things up.
At the end of the episode, that's exactly what Ashley does: She performs a far more hardcore version of "On A Roll" in a punk club, suggesting her true nature is just a little angrier than the purple wig-wearing pop star she's been forced to portray would suggest.
Ashley O's "On A Roll" may be symbolic of Ashley's struggle to find her way out of Catherine's clutches, but let's make one thing clear: It is also a bop, and definitely worth a download. Okay, so technically, the song is really a cover of Nine Inch Nails' track "Head Like A Hole," but Ashley's version is definitely worth throwing on your party playlist.
According to the Black Mirror Twitter account, you can now stream "On A Roll" and the second hit from the episode, "Right Where It Belongs," everywhere.
Ashley O fans, this is what you deserve.— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) June 14, 2019
"On a Roll" streaming everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KRnQJz0BY3
For those who don't remember this one, it's also a bop! Albeit a bop created from Ashley's subconscious brain after she was placed in a medically induced coma. (Hey, this is Black Mirror, okay?)
Ashley O's music is what Black Mirror fans deserve, so download them today! Catherine probably won't get the royalties.
