In Brooker’s rewriting of “Head Like A Hole” he doesn’t mess with the line, “You’re going to get what you deserve,” but its delivery feels different here. When Reznor sings or more accurately growls that line it feels like a real threat. He will make them, whoever they are, pay. Ashley delivers that verse as if it was an affirmation, something she can achieve if she just puts her mind to it. For her, it’s said as if it’s something she’s pinned to her vision board alongside a photo of Oprah and made come true. As she tells her fans, the song is all about being “in control of their own destiny” and “having the confidence to be who you want to be.” While Reznor’s got bravado, there’s something almost more terrifying about her actually making her aunt pay for trying to stifle her creativity and turn her into a hologram. Somehow, the song does become a women's empowerment anthem for this particular woman.