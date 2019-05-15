Watch Miley Cyrus In The Freaky New Black Mirror Trailer

Just as your emotions were beginning to subside from the Fleabag-inspired storm they'd been whipped up into, more Andrew Scott-shaped clouds are beginning to form on the horizon.
Season 5 of Black Mirror has just been announced and Andrew Scott, or Fleabag's Sexy Priest to you, is the star of one of the episodes.
The trailer for the new season, which is set to drop on Netflix on 5th June, provides a thrilling glimpse into more dystopian futurescapes from the minds of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. It stars, as well as Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie of Avengers/Hurt Locker fame, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and...Miley Cyrus.
There's little info on exactly what each of the three new episodes will be about but it's safe to say that from the tagline, we're not in for a comfortable ride:
Five Groundbreaking
Seasons.
Three
All-New Stories.
One Future
We Should Have Seen Coming...
The trailer provides even less solace. It features Andrew Scott in a smartphone-induced mania, Anthony Mackie in a Tinder-induced domestic conundrum and Australian actress Angourie Rice struggling under the mental weight of being an influencer. There's also a creepy doll-shaped home assistant with sinister intentions, and Miley Cyrus as a pop star with suspiciously bot-like movements.
Knowing Charlie Brooker, it's a mistake to take these observations at face value as each episode will no doubt delve far deeper into what these different elements of tech have unleashed on our lives. Not only that – he's guaranteed to deliver a crushing conclusion to what kind of tech-mad dystopian future we've got to look forward to.
The new episodes come just six months after the release of the show's much-debated choose-your-own-adventure episode, Bandersnatch.
Black Mirror 5 hits Netflix June 5.
