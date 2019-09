I experienced that last lesson after L.A. hairstylist Sal Salcedo turned me onto Inphenom — a hair mask that I keep on a steady rotation in my shower. The Japanese treatment line is specifically made for colored and bleached strands and, in just one year, it's totally transformed my hair from chronically dry to healthy and soft. It never makes my blonde hair look drab or brassy, and it's on the more affordable side of the treatment spectrum. Since the ingredient list on the packaging is written in Japanese, I reached out to the company to find out how the hell it works its magic.