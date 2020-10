Your Ideal Job, According To Your Midheaven Zodiac Sign

Astrology buffs know that the stars can tell you a lot about who you are — especially if you delve deeper than your basic sun signs. There's your rising sign , your moon sign, your house signs , and more that can help you decipher your life's trajectory and your personality . Your midheaven sign, which is actually an angle on your chart located at the cusp of your tenth house, can also tell you what your career looks like and how you find success.