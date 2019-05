I Tried 3 At-Home Microdermabrasion Products — From $299 To $20

Obviously, the whole setup was a fantasy for the average person (I mean, she had frozen yogurt available with 15 toppings!) and, as I watched the episode so many years ago, I tried to imagine what it must be like to live with a day spa down the hall. Flash forward nearly a decade, and in one way or another, we can all live like Maloof. We can harness LED light therapy from the comfort of our own couches thanks to masks and wands used for home use, self-administer microcurrent treatment, and even get personalized derm advice straight from an app . So it stands to reason that we should be able to enjoy the exfoliating powers of microdermabrasion sinkside, too.