I Tried 3 At-Home Microdermabrasion Products — From $299 To $20

This pocket-sized glass slab has a gritty surface on one side that picks up dead skin cells when dragged across skin held taut — and because the glass is clear, you can actually see the gunk it carries away (which is oddly satisfying). The most low-tech tool of the bunch also may be the best bet for sensitive skin types: Running the textured surface across my skin felt like it was leaving less of an imprint than a fingernail would, which begs the question of whether this thing even works. But when I saw the cells that collected on its surface, I really felt like it was clearing the way for my serums and other skin care to better penetrate.