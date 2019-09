We Tried $368 Worth Of Facial Cleansing Brushes — Here's What Worked

Just as sonic cleansing brushes hit the shelves about a decade ago, so came the hotly-debated question among skin-care professionals as to whether they were worth investing in. Some, like facialist Joanna Vargas , have argued that a cleansing brush is just the thing we need to keep pores gunk-free and really release all that sunscreen and makeup buildup from our faces. Others, like aesthetician Caroline Hirons, maintain that the use of cleansing brushes is likely to lead to over-cleansing, and inflammation and broken capillaries in the process.