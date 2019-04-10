We Tried $368 Worth Of Facial Cleansing Brushes — Here's What Worked

Just as sonic cleansing brushes hit the shelves about a decade ago, so came the hotly-debated question among skin-care professionals as to whether they were worth investing in. Some, like facialist Joanna Vargas, have argued that a cleansing brush is just the thing we need to keep pores gunk-free and really release all that sunscreen and makeup buildup from our faces. Others, like aesthetician Caroline Hirons, maintain that the use of cleansing brushes is likely to lead to over-cleansing, and inflammation and broken capillaries in the process.
But time has produced a wealth of options and improvements on original devices, with plush brushes, silicone surfaces, and more affordable versions entering the fold. What's more, today's cleansing devices do much more than just clean your face: They create custom cleansing settings, analyze your skin's progress over time, and set phone reminders for when to cleanse and replace brush heads.
Ahead, we tried four different options at a range of price points. The one thing they have in common? They're all ultra-gentle on the skin, something that may just settle the age-old "to brush or not to brush?" argument once and for all.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.