"To cater to everyone and I try to keep all my travels between New York and L.A., but I end up all over London and Europe, too. I’ve found that the best way to deal with my actress clients is to work on their skin frequently in-between filming, so that everything looks great for the duration of their project. I try to get everyone on a good program and regimen to avoid emergencies — but, of course, they still happen. I’ve had clients filming in foreign areas who would call me freaking out because of how their skin reacted to the environment. My first solution is ship them products overnight, but I’ve definitely gotten up at crazy hours in the morning to do facials if it was the only free time my client had. I’d do anything for a client who really needs me.