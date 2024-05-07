Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our goal is to arm you with the facts you need to protect your skin to the best of your ability, because there’s no such thing as safe sun.
When I first went public with it, I was both taken aback and encouraged by the show of support, not to mention just how many people were willing to share their own experiences of surviving skin cancer. Since then, I’ve teamed up with the Skin Cancer Foundation to advocate for skin cancer awareness, but there’s still a long way to go. That’s why I’m excited to announce that I’m officially joining Refinery29’s Sun Blocked initiative: a global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning.
As guest editor, my first port of call is to encourage the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to finalize proposed bills that would ban those 18 and under from using tanning beds, and require an acknowledgement of the risks from adults that use them. As it stands, 44 states and the District of Columbia ban or regulate indoor tanning devices for minors. Starting with my home state of Iowa, our goal is to finally pass these rules in the remaining six states; it’s critical that legislators follow suit and take the associated dangers seriously.
As a mom of a 15-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, I know how especially sensitive young people are to the dangers of UV. Research has found that using a tanning bed just once before the age of 35 raises your chance of developing skin cancer by 75%. That is shocking to me, particularly as someone who used a tanning bed multiple times under the age of 18. In fact, I would consider tanning beds to be a contributing factor that led to my melanoma diagnosis. Now, there are incredible studies to prove the link: Worryingly, exposure to tanning beds at a young age has been associated with a higher risk of melanoma. Despite the misinformation surrounding tanning beds, there’s no question about it: Melanoma is deadly. Passing these bills is especially imperative considering how viral and rampant the use of tanning beds has become in 2024. Seeing various influencers and celebrities promote tanning bed use is deeply concerning.
It’s not just tanning beds we need to worry about; UV exposure from the sun is just as serious. I’m currently filming season three of The White Lotus in Thailand where it’s unbelievably hot — 95 degrees most days. Production knew that April was going to be the hottest month of the year here, so we’re doing a lot of night scenes, but we still have to navigate the sun all day long… As well as the mosquitoes. Thankfully, my costars are all really sun savvy and we have always got each other's back because friends don’t let friends burn.
In my hotel room, I have an extensive, full-on arsenal of sunscreen. You can never have enough! Any time we’re going into hair and makeup for a touchup, I’m applying more SPF so I’m staying protected. Fortunately, The White Lotus is a show about being on vacation, so there are lots of reasons for wearing a hat and sunglasses, too. My character also wears fake tan and I’ve realized that there are so many great options nowadays that will give you an amazing natural color. I'll always get my bronze glow from a bottle.
All in all, there is no such thing as a safe UV tan, whether you’re on a tanning bed or under the sun. Since advocating for skin cancer awareness and centering sun safety alongside Refinery29 and the Skin Cancer Foundation, I’ve found that more and more people are heeding the message. America has been slow in building public awareness about the dangers of tanning and the sun full stop, but let’s not walk on eggshells around the issue anymore. Now is an opportune time to get in front of legislators and to make a positive change for everyone.
Please join me and Refinery29 in supporting the ban of tanning bed use for under 18s in the US by signing this letter to the FDA.
Thank you,
Michelle