As a mom of a 15-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, I know how especially sensitive young people are to the dangers of UV . Research has found that using a tanning bed just once before the age of 35 raises your chance of developing skin cancer by 75%. That is shocking to me, particularly as someone who used a tanning bed multiple times under the age of 18. In fact, I would consider tanning beds to be a contributing factor that led to my melanoma diagnosis . Now, there are incredible studies to prove the link: Worryingly, exposure to tanning beds at a young age has been associated with a higher risk of melanoma. Despite the misinformation surrounding tanning beds, there’s no question about it: Melanoma is deadly. Passing these bills is especially imperative considering how viral and rampant the use of tanning beds has become in 2024. Seeing various influencers and celebrities promote tanning bed use is deeply concerning.