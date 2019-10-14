9 Mermaid Makeup Ideas For Halloween That Are Far From Basic

There are a few Halloween costumes that fall under the "classics" category — think: witches, nurses, black cats, and mermaids. No matter what trendy memes or award-winning movies everyone is planning to recreate on October 31, these are the tried-and-true options that never feel outdated. Now, some might say dressing up as a mermaid for Halloween is boring, but we disagree; it's all about making it your own. And there's a reason mermaids are one of Pinterest's top costume searches, even in 2019.
From pearls and seashells to glitter scales, there's lots of room for creativity. You could go more modern à la Nicole Kidman in Aquaman, or you could keep it classic Little Mermaid (channeling Halle Bailey's 2020 version of Ariel, of course). Better yet, you can create something all your own.
So that you can see just how artistic this mystical getup can get, we've rounded up all the mermaid makeup inspiration you need, ahead.