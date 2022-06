The Horrifying Thing About A24’s Men Is How Much It Fails Women

Throughout Men, Harper is tormented by guilt over the death of her husband. In many other horrors this fact would offer Harper a confrontation with the ghost of the man that haunts her. She would be able to say all the things she never got a chance to, screaming that she is not responsible for his behavior. That is not what happens in Men. The final form of the terror Harper has endured is her bloody, naked husband sitting gormless on the couch, resigned to the haunting place he holds in her head. Instead of the outpouring of rage Harper deserves, she asks meekly what he wants. His response? Her love. This portrayal of abuser as wounded victim is the final nail in Men's coffin for me, particularly after the bitter results of the Depp v. Heard trial . The suggestion that Harper’s love would have prevented all the pain he weaponized against her is an awful lie. It leaves the audience without catharsis, the purge of trauma that we deserve.