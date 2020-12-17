My advice to any parent would be to focus on choice, consent and education. From the start. Don’t wait until you think they’re 'old enough' to learn about mental health, feminism, toxic masculinity, LGBTQ topics. Don’t wait until they’re already exploring their own gender and sexual orientation; they don’t have to do it alone if they already know about it, already know they can come to you about it. Don’t wait until they’re teenagers and trying to figure it out and are left feeling like they’re a little alone or that they can’t come out, that it’s something to agonize over. It’s easy to find age-appropriate ways to discuss these topics with kids – no one is saying you need to get into the finer details of the queer experience when they’re four but starting out at that age gives them a good foundation to build on. And it only has to be as hard as you let it.