Barbie Is Running For Office — & Wants Girls To Follow In Her Footsteps

As Barbie’s “Career of the Year” collection , the Barbie “Campaign Team” came about through a partnership between Mattel and the nonprofit She Should Run , a nonpartisan organisation that supports and guides women considering a run for office. The Barbie Dream Gap Project , launched in 2018, made She Should Run one of the three organisations it supports. The project gives girls resources and support to continue believing in themselves, citing research that shows that girls as young as five start developing self-limiting beliefs and begin to think they are not as smart and as capable as boys.