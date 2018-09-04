This $5 Drugstore Balm Is The Secret To Getting Meghan Markle's Glow

It's been nearly four months since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at the royal wedding of the century, and her bridal glow is still going strong. But if joining the monarchy isn't in the cards for you, there are much easier ways of achieving all that luminosity (without signing on for a lifetime of pantyhose).
Markle's longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, recently revealed his secret to getting radiant skin — and it's only $5. "Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor," Martin explained to E! News . "Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face."
The celeb artist says he now uses Honest Beauty Balm for a similar effect — and even layers it under Dior luminizers for added oomph. (Martin is an ambassador for both brands.) "It intensifies the highlight, but because of the texture of the magic balm, it gives you that luminosity like you just applied moisturizer,” he says.
To steal this classic highlighting trick — which works on all skin tones — you'll want to pick up a great multi-purpose balm. We gathered our favorites for a royal glow, ahead.