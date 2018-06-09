The Secret Behind Meghan Markle’s Post-Honeymoon Glow Is Not What You Think

Stepping out with Prince Harry on Saturday, Markle joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade celebration. She stunned in a light pink off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera ensemble (which may or may not have bent a few royal rules) and matching hat.
But in a series of photos where the newlyweds were captured beaming and waving to crowds from a carriage, something else stood out: Markle’s bright highlighter, lighting up the parade route.
That kind of shine is goals, but if you’re thinking it might be too good to be true...well, Refinery29’s photo researcher Allison Retina Stewart has some bad news.
“The ‘glow’ is exaggerated by the actual highlight in the image,” Stewart says. She offered up some photographic evidence:
“The whites in the photograph are blown-out due to the way the sun is hitting her skin,” Stewart continues. “Whereas in the second image, she's captured more so in shadow and the highlight is more subdued.”
But Markle still has a lovely natural glow, courtesy of a luxe beauty regimen consisting of Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum, Dr. Bronner’s body wash, and Nivea Skin Firming Hydration body lotion — and tea tree oil, which she swears by as a cure-all for most blemishes and cuts.
She tops it all off with Laura Mercier Illuminating Primer, Diorshow Iconic mascara, a nude Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick, and NARS blush in cult favorite shade “Orgasm.”
But if you’re still looking for that Meghan Markle highlight, Becca Cosmetics just released its new limited edition line, Royal Glow, inspired by the U.K.’s Crown Jewels. It’s fit for a princess — or in Markle’s case, for the Duchess of Sussex.
