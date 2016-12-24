Per the instructions, I diligently treated the area five nights a week, at five minutes per eye, for an entire month. (Although, I'll admit that I took a weeklong vacation at week two, and regrettably forgot the tool at home.) Within that slightly compromised timeline, I can confidently say this: It worked, and it worked fast. Within a few days of treatments, my crow's feet looked softer and my dark circles were lighter than ever. And yes, when I took that seven-day hiatus, I could tell the difference immediately.



But, like most good things in this life — pizza, Justin Bieber, bodysuits — there's a downside, too. Though 10 minutes a day doesn't seem like a long time, when you're required to sit there with your eyes shut — because the light is blinding if you leave 'em open — waving the wand back and forth along your skin, it can feel like, oh, a lifetime. Speaking of which, the light: It was so bright that, every time I opened my eyes, I'd see little black dots (think: the kind you get after staring at a camera flash) for minutes. That can't be good. (Tiny fine print deep in the instruction manual does advise not to "look directly at the light source of the treatment head of this device while it is in operation," but that's pretty hard to avoid when you're doing it on yourself.)

