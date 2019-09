High-tech facial devices always hit the market with a bang, piquing our interest with blue lights and spaceship designs that make us hope perfect skin isn't just some futuristic fantasy of ours. Some end up being bogus; others, brilliant. But how do you distinguish between the two before throwing down your cash? We're on a mission to find out. Over the next few weeks, R29 staffers will be road-testing the biggest innovations of the year to see if each delivers on its stellar claims. Up next: the Me Bright Eye Illuminating Device Your undereye area is kind of like your Facebook feed: It shows exactly what you've been up to — whether that's too much partying, way too many late nights, or both. All of the above ends up making an appearance on your face in the form of dark circles, puffiness, or wrinkles. Sadly, I've got all three — and at 26, no less.My main concern, of course, is the one that's most often genetic: those blue-purple shadows, though my lack of sleep and distaste for eye cream aren't helping my cause. That's why I was so pumped to try the new Me Bright gadget, which promises to make the entire area brighter and more taut. Housed inside the purple tube is a string of tiny, red LED lights with radio-frequency technology. The idea is that the combo of the phototherapy and radio waves stimulates the production of collagen, which in turn thickens the skin and hides said inky pools.