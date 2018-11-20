Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
The words "universally flattering" are all over the beauty industry lately. From highlighters to lipsticks, everyone wants to get their hands on something that will make shopping for makeup a little easier, especially in the drugstore where it's impossible to open packaging for a closer look. In a perfect world, you'd never have to throw out another product because the color isn't as flattering as you expected. But is a universal shade even possible?
Maybelline thinks so. The drugstore-favorite announced a new Made For All by Color Sensational lipstick — a lineup of seven shades that were tested on 50 different skin tones in order to flatter everyone, all for $8. But the idea of one product working for all skin tones is one that is hard to believe. So, we decided to put the bold claims to the test.
We asked seven Refinery29 staffer's to try out one shade from the collection (Pink For Me), and we got their honest opinions on whether it was a match for their skin tone or not. Read everyone's reactions, ahead. Then pick up this one-size-fits-most nude when Made For All launches in January 2019.