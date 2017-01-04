This Crayon Concealer Makes Coloring Over Blemishes Child’s Play

We first got into the idea of using jumbo coloring sticks on our faces when Clinique launched its Chubby Stick line of sheer, colorful lip sticks. Even more recently, the brand announced its collaboration with childhood-favorite Crayola, so the sticks could look even more like crayons. But these easy-to-use tools aren’t just for your lips. There are eye pencils (we love Nyx’s Jumbo Eye Pencil in French Fries) and now, we’ve got ourselves a concealer version from Maybelline — and it's making drawing over blemishes, scars, and dark circles easier than ever. Finding a concealer that's creamy, feels hydrating, and doesn’t involve us sticking our dirty fingers in a pot is a winner in our books, and this one checks all the boxes. The crayon tip is infused with light-reflecting pearls for a radiant finish that pulls eyes away from whatever it is you're trying to conceal. The best part, though? We thought we were nearing the end of our supply, then we twisted the bottom and discovered we were nowhere close to needing to toss it. Oh, and the price — that's pretty damn unbeatable, too. Color us very, very satisfied. Maybelline Dream Brightening Creamy Concealer, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
