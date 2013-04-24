We don't know about you, but we're always looking for the latest pendants to update our daily necklace rotation — extra points when they're just as personal as they are pretty.
So, you can imagine our delight when we discovered Maya Brenner's line of sterling silver and 14k gold state pendant necklaces, especially now that we're running an exclusive Maya Brenner R29 Ticket (that's up to $150 off!).
Brenner's got a pendant for every U.S. state and district (Washington D.C. and Hawaii, that means you, too!), and you can even add a diamond anywhere along the border. Brilliant, right? Click through to see a sampling (we picked one for each of our U.S. markets), and don't forget to leave some state pride in the comments.
Photo: Courtesy of Maya Brenner