A Guide To All The Layers Of Your Bed

Our well-being is largely dependent on the quality of sleep we get, so you can't exactly blame us for fussing over our bedding. From hunting down the best material for sheets to simple hacks to make the comfiest bed, we're constantly thinking about the secret to a great beauty rest.
However, having a perfect crib isn't just about thread count or a cushiony mattress. Remember the beds you see in fancy hotels or interior stores? Much of their cozy appearance comes from having the right styling — and the layers you don't get to see can make a big difference. Ahead, we're walking you through the anatomy of a well-made bed, layer by layer.