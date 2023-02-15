My dry experience is coming to a close and I can honestly say it has been eye opening. I don’t think I realized how much of my pleasure experience was tethered to an orgasm being the end goal or how long it had been since I sat with my body. I wholeheartedly recommend this to anyone who needs to reconnect with their body and themselves. It also brought up for me how much of my “me time” was tied to poor sleeping habits rather than enjoying my touch, my time, and my sex. I think women in general need to have a larger conversation about the way we approach sex, whether with ourselves or partnered, and other ways to explore pleasure without the pressures to perform, squirt, or have the big O. I also think this experience can tell you a lot about who you are partnered with. Will this person hear you, understand you, and respect your boundaries? Or will this experience cause you to reexamine the way you and your partner align regarding intimacy? Overall, I think it is extremely important to reset your body and reconnect. It is awkward as hell at first, but I wholeheartedly believe there is something to be said about allowing yourself the space to be uncomfortable and go within. I’m definitely looking forward to revisiting this experiment in a few months and reflecting on this post.

