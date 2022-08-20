Virgo Season Reminds Us There’s Magic In The Mundane

Of course, there's always a shadow energy that comes with any kind of transit. "The downside of Virgo can be a desire for perfection which sometimes leads people to believe Virgo energy is about fault-finding and being overly critical," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "Virgo is in tune with doing things the correct way and getting down to the problem solving. In other words, Virgo simply wants to get things right and sometimes this can manifest in overly critical or perfectionist tendencies." No matter how well-meaning your intentions, theses vibes may rub people the wrong way, so be aware of your communication skills and how you interact with others during this time.