Virgo Season Reminds Us There’s Magic In The Mundane

The very same day that the sun enters Virgo, it’s planetary ruler, Mercury, enters the pre-retrograde zone. Then, Mercury retrograde fully begins on 9th September in Libra. "This means that the whole month ahead will be met with major miscommunications, trauma, travel issues, and texts from our exes," says Lisa Stardust , astrologer and author of The Love Deck . "The good news is that this can be a time of reflection and understanding — if we are open to hearing out other people and looking inwards." We say this often, but retrogrades aren't all bad — they allow us to relearn and reevaluate what's going on in our lives, and coupled with the work ethic of Virgo season, it may be for the best. Another transit to look out for is when the sun connects with Uranus retrograde and the Lunar North Node from 3rd September to 15th September — it's nothing to fear, though, as this energy will actually instigate positive change in our lives. "Destiny will play a big role here, and we could be in for some serious epiphanies around this time," Montúfar says. "This is when all the changes that have been taking place in our lives this year could make sense."