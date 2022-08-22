Virgo Season Reminds Us There’s Magic In The Mundane

Of course, there's always a shadow energy that comes with any kind of transit. "The downside of Virgo can be a desire for perfection which sometimes leads people to believe Virgo energy is about fault-finding and being overly critical," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "Virgo is in tune with doing things the correct way and getting down to the problem-solving. In other words, Virgo simply wants to get things right and sometimes this can manifest in overly critical or perfectionist tendencies." No matter how well-meaning your intentions, theses vibes may rub people the wrong way, so be aware of your communication skills and how you interact with others during this time.