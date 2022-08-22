Virgo Season Reminds Us There’s Magic In The Mundane

After a big, boisterous, main-character-syndrome filled Leo season, the sun is moving on from the sign of the lion and heading into chiller, more put-together territory. On 24th August, the sun will enter the sign of the maiden, and Virgo season will commence. From now until 22nd September, we'll be more focused on working to the best of our abilities than wowing others.
If all the world was a stage during Leo season, the show is now over — and it's time to clean up. "As an earth sign ruled by Mercury, Virgo’s main concern is to ground us and bring us back to reality after the furor of Leo season," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "If summer fun derailed us in any aspect of our lives, Virgo’s practical and diligent approach to life can help us get back in shape in no time." After a fun-filled July and August, it's time to settle back down.
The back-to-school vibes are strong here, and during Virgo season we often reconnect with routines and habits that we may have lost track of or left behind. "Cleaning, purging, organising, and getting granular all serve us as we move through Virgo season," says astrologer Stephanie Campos. "Small changes often lead to the biggest breakthroughs over time. Our habits matter, and Virgo season reminds us that there is magic in the mundane."
Now is the perfect time to pick back up habits, specifically the ones that benefit our health: mental, physical, and spiritual. "This is when we implement changes and explore self-improvement to acquire the balance we seek during Libra season," Campos says. "What small habit can you shift or let go of to improve your life?" Vow to meditate once a day or go for a long walk once a week — whatever you find works best for you, no matter how small, can be a positive step forward.
Of course, there's always a shadow energy that comes with any kind of transit. "The downside of Virgo can be a desire for perfection which sometimes leads people to believe Virgo energy is about fault-finding and being overly critical," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "Virgo is in tune with doing things the correct way and getting down to the problem-solving. In other words, Virgo simply wants to get things right and sometimes this can manifest in overly critical or perfectionist tendencies." No matter how well-meaning your intentions, theses vibes may rub people the wrong way, so be aware of your communication skills and how you interact with others during this time.
Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, also says that this need for perfectionism may have us missing out on important matters in life just because we were too focused on details. "Life is not perfect, and it shouldn't be, so it is essential to embrace imperfections and flaws in you, your work, and those you love," she says. Although cliché, it's true — sometimes, we need to stop and smell the roses.
The very same day that the sun enters Virgo, it’s planetary ruler, Mercury, enters the pre-retrograde zone. Then, Mercury retrograde fully begins on 9th September in Libra. "This means that the whole month ahead will be met with major miscommunications, trauma, travel issues, and texts from our exes," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "The good news is that this can be a time of reflection and understanding — if we are open to hearing out other people and looking inwards." We say this often, but retrogrades aren't all bad — they allow us to relearn and reevaluate what's going on in our lives, and coupled with the work ethic of Virgo season, it may be for the best. Another transit to look out for is when the sun connects with Uranus retrograde and the Lunar North Node from 3rd September to 15th September — it's nothing to fear, though, as this energy will actually instigate positive change in our lives. "Destiny will play a big role here, and we could be in for some serious epiphanies around this time," Montúfar says. "This is when all the changes that have been taking place in our lives this year could make sense."
Although Mercury retrograde will trip us up a bit, Virgo season is here to organise our thoughts, our lives, and our futures. After a chaotic few months (years, really), it's just what we need.