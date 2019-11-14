7:30 p.m. — We won two out of three of our games, pretty good for our team as we just recently moved up into a higher division, but I am definitely going to have some bruises on my arms tomorrow from hard hits. After my game, I usually call my boyfriend, A., and catch up with him on our days. I tell him about how I am going to have more vacation time next year, and he is so excited. We discuss potential places we want to go and are leaning toward Costa Rica during his spring break! A. is in grad school getting his master's in education and is in the middle of his student teaching, where he isn't getting paid but is working part-time. Since he isn't working full-time, we have been cutting back and it hasn't been too bad so far, but it would be really nice to have a trip to look forward to.