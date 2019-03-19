Monthly Expenses

Rent: $300 for my half. I live with my fiancé, N. My future father-in-law is our landlord. He's helping us save up for a house (which is incredibly generous), so we just pay HOA fees for now.

Student Loans: $250 (My parents pay for most of it — again, super grateful — and I pay a small portion.)

Health Insurance: $70

Phone: $0 (My company reimburses me.)

Car: $350 (My payments are $280/month, but I throw more at it.)

Car Insurance: $128 (I feel like I'm overpaying for this. I need to renegotiate.)

Netflix: $5.50 for my half

HBO Go: $7.50 for my half

Internet: $40 for my half

Electric: ~$25 for my half

Exercise Classes: $129

Vanguard Roth IRA: ~$460 (I max this out yearly.)

Retirement: $400 (My company matches up to 3%.)

Savings: I save about $500+ a month in cash. All in all, I have around $30,000-$40,000 in various accounts (retirement, savings, Roth IRA). I feel kind of behind since N. is a superstar at saving and investing. He's taught me a lot of good tips and tricks.