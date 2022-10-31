Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely! My parents are immigrants so I'm first-generation American. My mom received her bachelor's degree while my dad has his master's. I was raised to be very academics-oriented and I was constantly trying to make them proud. While I didn't attend an Ivy League like I originally dreamed of when I was younger, I've now realized that the "name" and perceived clout of where I attended college had no impact on my current career — my hard work and ambition have. I actually transferred a few times: I did one year abroad, another year in community college to knock the basic classes out of the way, and then another at a nearby school. I contributed maybe $1,000 to my total tuition and I'm lucky to have parents who were able to cover the rest of the costs. I was involved in an accident as an infant and my parents were given funds for my education as part of a settlement so they used that money to pay for college.