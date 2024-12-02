Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a marketing coordinator who makes $70,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on Uniqlo fall staples.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Marketing coordinator
Industry: Law
Age: 23
Location: Boston
Salary: $70,000
Assets: Checking: $100; savings: $400; HYSA: $8,000; Roth IRA: $4,500 (I started this in 2020 but haven’t started contributing since I got a new job).
Debt: Mortgage: $320,000; student loans: $20,800.
Paycheck amount (2x/month): $2,150
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $1,600 (mortgage and HOA).
Loan payments: $243 (student loans).
Electricity: ~$50 (on average, varies by the season).
Wi-fi: $45.94 (where I live, covered only by Xfinity).
Subscriptions: $30.92 ($15.49 for Netflix; $15.43 for YouTube Premium).
Gym: $0 (work pays for it).
Transportation: $0 (work pays for it).
Annual Expenses
Chase Sapphire fee: $95
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes and no. My parents are first-generation immigrants who both have bachelor’s degrees, however, they were too busy to educate my siblings and me on what the options were for us. Essentially, they left us to decide how we wanted to live our lives. Most definitely they wanted us to graduate high school. I chose an out-of-state school where I got the most financial aid — I had wanted to attend an out-of-state school since I was in seventh grade. My parents did help me with spending money throughout college (about $200 every month) but I paid for each semester myself through a part-time job I had for two years in high school.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I grew up having very few conversations about money, and my parents would always emphasize that we couldn’t afford this and that. When I was in high school I read my first Money Diaries online, and bought Lindsey Stanberry’s Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else’s. That was when I decided to take control of my own future. I’ve actually been writing my own Money Diaries since high school but was scared to submit one until now. Reading various Money Diaries has helped me be better about my financial decisions and I have been reading about financial literacy since I was 16.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
During the summer of sophomore year, my older sister emphasized the importance of having a part-time job. I am forever grateful for her guidance and advice. She forced me to make my own resume, print out copies, and go to every single retail store around town to find a job. I landed my first job as a barista at Starbucks. For two years, this job helped fuel my tuition and study abroad experiences. I also had side hustles like babysitting and working on graphics for small businesses. I worked A LOT — like 20-30 hours during the school year and then full-time over two summers. I’ve also been investing in stocks since I was 16, and I didn’t have to pay rent until 2022.
Did you worry about money growing up?
My dad made not-so-smart financial decisions which have given my family and me a lot of burden and stress since I was five. This is definitely a first world problem but I didn’t get to have the family vacations or brand-name clothes. I grasped the concept of my family not having enough money when I was in fifth grade, when we had to move from my childhood home.
Do you worry about money now?
I still worry about money but I’m trying to shift my mindset to be more grateful and generous with what I have. I’m trying to be generous by paying for my friends’ meals when I get the chance or treating my coworkers to coffee here and there. I definitely don’t think I know enough about stocks and investments so I’ve been trying to learn more whenever I have the time, instead of just saving.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
The beginning of this year is when I became financially responsible for myself, aside from my family’s health insurance (I will get my own once I turn 26). I worked four part-time jobs in college on top of six to seven classes per semester, which burned me out badly. Looking back, I worked so hard because I didn’t feel stable at all. Now that I have a full-time job, I’m feeling okay. I think in the worst-case scenario, I can always fall back on my parents, which I am extremely grateful for. I know it’s a blessing in itself to even have that choice and possibility.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No. For those wondering about how I could afford my own place at my age, I qualified for the first-home buyers’ program in my city. I’m sure there are these types of programs for each major city.
Day One: Thursday
5:05 a.m. — I wake up; my Hatch has been yelling at me for the past 30 minutes. My sister gave me this new alarm clock and I’ve been experimenting with different colors and music to wake me up in the morning.
6:50 a.m. — Okay, I’m up. I start getting ready by brushing my teeth, washing my face, putting on Beauty of Joseon products (legit their cleanser and serums are the best), and then contemplate what to wear for this rainy weather we have.
8:01 a.m. — Earlier this year I treated myself to a Dyson for getting a big girl job, and one of the barrels doesn’t work. It has one job, lol. After I troubleshoot it, I head to the train station to get to work.
8:44 a.m. — Arrive at my desk and am in need of coffee and breakfast. I’m very fortunate to work at a company that stocks up on all options of caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages and food. I make my usual iced doppio espresso with half a pump of caramel and a splash of the Nutpods pumpkin spice creamer I bought from Whole Foods. Then I toast some English muffins with peanut butter and slice an apple. Bon appétit!
10 a.m. — I literally just ate like an hour ago, but hungry! I force myself to get the bulk of my work done by noon, and pre-order Chipotle for pickup down the street at 12:10 p.m. I get a chicken bowl with white rice, black beans, salsa, sour cream, extra lettuce, and fajita veggies. Absolutely scrumptious. $10.11
2:11 p.m. — After locking in for about an hour, I read more Money Diaries. Since my manager is not at work today, I am a little bit more laidback than normal. Usually I work for most of the eight hours (which is wild to write out) but since I don’t have someone in the room, I read more articles about personal finance than I’d like to admit (oops).
5 p.m. — It’s girls’ night out with my coworkers, so I get ready. We’re going to a downtown bar which I’m excited to try. I don’t usually go out unless it’s with friends and there’s an occasion. Since moving into my new space, I’ve been a homebody. Even though I’m in my early 20s, I’m channeling my 19-year-old-self’s energy because she used to go out every weekend with her girls. I guess one can say she’s finally calmed down, lol.
8:05 p.m. — That was so fun! Got myself a cute little drink that definitely had some sort of vodka in it, which came out to $21.22, including tax and tip. Uber home ($13.41) because I am too tired to take the T. Do my usual skincare routine of cleansing balm, exfoliating cleanser, toner, and serum. Good night! $34.63
Daily Total: $44.74
Day Two: Friday
6:03 a.m. — Promised myself to get back on track with working out in the morning. I’ve been listening to my body, and it’s been craving a good sweat. Brush my teeth, put on gym clothes, and head to the T. It’s pitch-black outside.
8:08 a.m. — That was an intense workout that was much-needed for my mental health. I did a lower-body day with a session of sprinting/walking on the treadmill. Earlier this year I did a 5k and have been wanting to run more.
9 a.m. — It’s Friday! Woohoo. I walk about 15 minutes to my office, and immediately have to attend to a project that needs to get done before the end of next week. So that’s my goal for the day. Before I start, I make my usual coffee, toast and then microwave egg bites.
4:55 p.m. — I feel productive today as I was able to complete most of the work. I do have pretty strict work boundaries (i.e. no work after 5 p.m.) because that’s how I keep my sanity as a human being (and so as not to burn out). I clean my desk and shut down my computer for the weekend.
6 p.m. — I am dedicating the next 12 to 16 hours to getting my life together (i.e. journaling, cooking, working out). I have dinner plans tomorrow night, so I plan for what to bring and what to wear.
7:32 p.m. — I chef up some soft tofu soup and rice and clean up my apartment. I bought this steam cleaner from Amazon a few weeks ago, and it’s absolutely life-changing. I deep-clean for the rest of the evening until I go to bed around 9 p.m.
Daily Total: $0
Day Three: Saturday
6:54 a.m. — What the. Why am I awake so early? I drink a glass of water and head to the nearest gym to grind out an upper-body sweat session. I walk to and from the gym (approximately five miles as a round trip) so I don’t do any cardio at the gym.
11 a.m. — I am hungry for real. I chef up some burgers to get that protein in and watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine. I’m beginning to love this series again. It’s my second time watching it in less than a year.
1:07 p.m. — Go for a light walk around the neighborhood. I’m still soaking in all that has happened this year. I can’t describe this year in words as so much has changed, especially transitioning from college to young adult life. I’m grateful for all the experiences and just feeling my feelings while listening to one of my “good vibes only” playlists.
5 p.m. — Before I head to my friend’s apartment, I pick up some pasta from Whole Foods (we’re making pasta together) and bring a bottle of wine (chardonnay) I bought from Costco earlier this week. $9.88
9:32 p.m. — After an evening of too much laughter and a fun time, I head home, because we all have church in the morning. I do my usual routine of skincare and drink a glass of water before I pass out.
Daily Total: $9.88
Day Four: Sunday
6:40 a.m. — Fighting with my inner demons as I begrudgingly get up. I’m not someone who complains a lot (I think), but I really don’t want to get out of bed this morning. I contemplate whether or not to grab coffee on the way to the gym or church, but instead I make myself a dalgona with what I have: hot water, instant coffee, milk and ice. Let’s get it.
7:30 a.m. — Do my gym session before I head over to the shower and get ready for church. I serve at my local church, so I go in a little bit earlier than usual. After service, I go buy lunch because there’s a church gathering. I go with a couple of girls to a nearby café and grab a sandwich. $11.35
4:40 p.m. — Arrive back home and get ready to go to my neighbor’s apartment as she invited me and others to have a little meet and greet. I bring a bottle of wine I bought from Costco earlier. She’s this little old lady who has her own garden, and the other day, she brought me flowers and invited me to this gathering. I talk to the other neighbors, get to know them, and then head out because my social battery is definitely depleted after a long day.
9:45 p.m. — I prepare myself for the week by packing my gym bag, doing laundry, and planning out my out-of-state trip for a friend’s wedding next week. I started talking to this boy through my friend there and he’ll be hanging out with me most of the time, as all my friends there are super busy with the wedding. We’ve been texting here and there, and he just asked me what my favorite food is so we can go eat it together when I land.
Daily Total: $11.35
Day Five: Monday
5:04 a.m. — Spared one minute before my first alarm. Yes, already winning today. Get up, do my usual routine of skincare and makeup, head to the gym, and then end it off with a nice long stretch. Get an email that I have another big project assigned to me. I’m actually pumped for this because work has been slow the past few days.
8:44 a.m. — The T today is super fast so I get into work a little bit earlier than usual. First things first, make my usual iced doppio. I ran out of that good ol’ pumpkin spice so I just top it off with oat milk, which is seriously good, too (it’s just not in the spirit of fall).
11:30 a.m. — Hop on my lunch hour early as I call my friend to discuss Halloween weekend plans with her. She’s from back home and she’s visiting my new place. She is one of my friends who I don’t text often, but once we start a phone call, we both can’t stop yapping. I also eat a sandwich with a salad on the side that’s provided from work.
4:55 p.m. — Locked in for a couple of hours at work and now I’m heading to the train station to go home. I’m contemplating whether to eat a lemon/olive oil/pepper salad with steak, or rice and spam — there’s absolutely no in-between, haha. Read a bit of David Goggins’ Never Finished book. I always get goosebumps reading his books — 10/10 recommend it when you’re in a slump. It will just make you want to turn your life around.
Daily Total: $0
Day Six: Tuesday
6:50 a.m. — Decide to give myself some grace and sleep in, lol. I wash up and start my seven-minute makeup routine. Efficiency is key here.
9:30 a.m. — Take the T into the office a little bit later than usual because I woke up late and spent a little too much time getting ready. But I still need coffee, so I make an iced Americano using the espresso machine and add ice and water. I also grab an apple and toast a slice of bread with peanut butter. I put all the clean dishes away and start my work day.
5 p.m. — Head to Uniqlo to stock up my closet with fall staples. I did a closet cleanup last week, so I go in with a list prepared. I’ve been very good with budgeting this week (thank you, Money Diaries) so I come out of the store with a solid six pieces and a negative $197.50. $197.50
8 p.m. — I end the day by cooking curry (make enough for tomorrow), and eat that for dinner. After doomscrolling on Instagram for an hour (oops), I do my skincare and then head to bed.
Daily Total: $197.50
Day Seven: Wednesday
5 a.m. — Leave the apartment to go swim laps at the gym with a friend. We were supposed to swim for an hour but we got too tired, so we hit the sauna after 30 minutes. We lay there for 10-15 minutes, and then get ready for the day.
9:03 a.m. — Ravenous so I head downstairs to grab a breakfast plate from Tatte and an iced matcha latte. $16.74
11:45 a.m. — I eat the curry I made last night while I plan out what to do for this upcoming weekend. I’m hosting a game night, and it’s my first time hosting such a big group. I’m planning on making pigs in a blanket, a veggie plate, a charcuterie board, and baking some cookies. I budget for this to be around $100 since 10-12 people are expected to come.
5:30 p.m. — Head home after a long day and just go to bed. Sometimes, I just get so drained from work that I get too tired to make or do anything. I literally fall asleep after washing off everything and putting on my pajamas.
Daily Total: $16.74
The Breakdown
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
