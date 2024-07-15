Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My parents immigrated to the US in their 20s from an island in the Caribbean and they came to this country to be able to give themselves (and their future family) a better life. They believed that the way to do that was by getting an education and working hard and they instilled that in their children. I ended up choosing a major private university. I liked that school a lot and they have great programs for the areas I wanted to study but they also offered me a lot of scholarships. I also got scholarships from my high school, from the county and from organizations I was involved in. Because my parents were divorced by the time I went to college, I relied on a single-parent income from my mom, which was a lower household income which enabled me to get grants as well. With all the scholarships and grants I received, that basically covered tuition, room and board, meal plans and health insurance. I worked a part-time job for minimum wage throughout college (and two during my sophomore year) in order to pay for books, gas for my car, discretionary money for fun with my friends etc. My last year of college I worked as a resident advisor so I got free room and board and a meal plan out of that. I also continued to work my part-time job on campus and worked at an internship in my industry that I got paid for. The only loan I took out was to study abroad during my spring semester in my junior year since I wasn't able to work there (tuition and room and board was covered but I still needed money for other expenses). The loan was about $12,000 (with interest, it ended up being closer to $19,000). It was 100% worth it and I would do it again in a heartbeat.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I don’t really remember having conversations about money growing up. I think I had a general sense of “spend less than you earn and saving is important.” Also that credit cards are bad and just a way to put people in debt. One of the first things I remember about finances was that my dad got me a pre-paid debit card around when I was 11 or 12. I don’t remember how I funded that, maybe he put money in and I supplemented it through birthday or Christmas money. But the understanding was that I could only spend what I had on that card and if there was no money, then there could be no spending. Also, my sister offered to add me as an authorized user to her credit card so I could start building up credit. I was probably around 14 when that happened. So I knew the concept of building credit was good but I didn’t really know why.