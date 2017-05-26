Story from Travel

A Cool Girl's Guide To Marfa, Texas

Venus Wong
For a town located in the middle of nowhere, Marfa is a remarkably buzzed-about destination. Over the last couple of decades, this strip of Texas wilderness has quietly fostered a thriving art community, making it one of the most visually unique attractions in the country. The quirky landmarks — the most well-known being Prada Marfa — are very much worthy of the 3.5 hour drive from the nearest airport.
"Marfa is an incredibly special place: It's a small town for artful minds and a refreshing desert for tired ones," says Rambo, a photographer and art director based in Texas. "The barrenness of the desert — mixed with minimalist architecture and a sense of history — evokes a sense of resilience." It's much slower-paced than your standard metropolis, but there's no shortage of things to do. We've tapped the photographer to give us an insider's look into her favorite hands in the area.
