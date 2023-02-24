Your March Horoscope Is Here – Life Is About To Change

In astrology, the new year doesn’t begin until Aries season, and Aries season starts this month, on the 20th of March.
This is an epic month due to the fact that Saturn, the planet of responsibility, shifts out of Aquarius on March 7, after a 2.5 year stay. Saturn enters the sign of Pisces — the final sign of the zodiac — on the same day as the Virgo full moon.
Then on March 23, three days after the astro new year, Pluto, the planet of transformation, makes a legendary shift into Aquarius, after a 14-year stay in Capricorn. This transit will last until June, and then Pluto will retrograde back into Capricorn for a final stretch.
Then on March 23, three days after the astro new year, Pluto, the planet of transformation, makes a legendary shift into Aquarius, after a 14-year stay in Capricorn. This transit will last until June, and then Pluto will retrograde back into Capricorn for a final stretch.
This month, all zodiac signs will feel like their lives are changing, on a personal and collective level. And that’s because they are. Change is always occurring within and around us, but certain astrological transits make change feel much more potent and significant.
These Saturn and Pluto shifts could lead to revolutionary movements picking up speed in the coming years, and your own sense of personal revolution will feel more significant. Enjoy the fresh start of the astro new year, and get curious about what’s to come.