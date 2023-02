Your March Horoscope Is Here – Life Is About To Change

This is an epic month due to the fact that Saturn, the planet of responsibility, shifts out of Aquarius on 7th March, after a 2.5 year stay. Saturn enters the sign of Pisces — the final sign of the zodiac — on the same day as the Virgo full moon Then on 23rd March, three days after the astro new year, Pluto, the planet of transformation, makes a legendary shift into Aquarius, after a 14-year stay in Capricorn. This transit will last until June, and then Pluto will retrograde back into Capricorn for a final stretch.