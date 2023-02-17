The New Moon In Pisces Is The Perfect Time To Start Anew

Looking to the past can be anxiety-provoking — especially re-reading that risky text you pressed send on. But there's actually an astrological reason why this new moon may be more dreamlike than others. "Venus and Pluto will be sitting at the final degree before changing signs, which is known as an anaretic degree. This can stir up extra feelings of anxiety and tension," Campos says. Use this as a reminder to be gentle with yourself over the next few days and to let yourself take a few moments of solitude. "Change is in the air, with all of the planetary shifts coming in March, we will be completely different people after this lunation," she says. "This marks the ending of a cycle, and Pisces knows a great deal about surrender and letting the wheels of fate and transformation take over."