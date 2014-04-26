Call it a case of runner's high, but we simply can't get enough of the sporty Marc by Marc Jacobs spring '14 collection. The range features the kind of clothes and accessories we love to write about, wear, wear again, and take amazing, Instagram #selfies of while wearing. Plus, we’re serious suckers for a sneaker-accessorized outfit.
This season's athletic-slash-punk-slash-girly-slash-‘90s approach to dressing is just about everything we've been obsessing over lately. The sugary-pastel power suits and shimmering, sequin dresses are the stuff perfect weekend wardrobes are made of — taking us from Friday-night cocktails to Sunday-morning errands. And, we swear the sateen bomber is calling our name.
We're hoping the brand's new creative director, Katie Hillier, and design director, Luella Bartley, continue to deliver the same fun, punchy aesthetic in future lines. (Although, if the duo's fall '14 showing is any indication, we're fairly certain they will.) If you're with us in wanting to run with this athletic-chic look, click ahead to shop our favorites from the spring inventory.
Photo: Courtesy of Marc by Marc Jacobs.